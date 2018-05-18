Sinn Féin accuse Fianna Fáil of handwringing over CervicalCheck scandal

A Tipperary Sinn Féin election candidate has accused Deputy Jackie Cahill of handwringing over the Cervical Check scandal.

Ciara McCormack says that while there is responsibility with the Taoiseach and Health Minister – the outsourcing of smear tests occurred during a Fianna Fail led Government.

The Health Minister at the time was Mary Harney – and was warned of the impact outsourcing cervical smears would have.

Deputy Cahill spoke to Tipp FM yesterday about the need for accountability following the scandal.

However, Ciara McCormack says Fianna Fáil have to take some responsibility too…