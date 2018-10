Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher is on the campaign trail in Tipperary today.

He is one of six candidates who will be on the ballot paper on October 26th, up against the incumbent, Michael D Higgins as well Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the presidential hopeful told Fran Curry he felt the journey toward a united Ireland should begin.