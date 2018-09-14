Sandra Farrell says she will bring a new voice to FF in Tipp

Fianna Fáil’s latest candidate says the mistakes made by the party in the past shouldn’t impact on her chances of getting a Dáil seat in the Tipperary constituency.

Former Mayor of Nenagh Sandra Farrell will contest the next general election alongside sitting TD Jackie Cahill.

She was first elected as a Labour Councillor to Nenagh Town Council in 2004 before joining Fianna Fáil where she was elected to the party’s National Executive last October.

Sandra Farrell says she will bring a fresh approach to the table.

Many see Sandra Farrell’s addition to the Fianna Fáil ticket as a surprise move particularly as Deputy Jackie Cahill had said on Tipp FM in June that Clonmel Councillor Siobhán Ambrose was to be his running mate.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Sandra Farrell felt the return of the Lower Ormond area to the constituency could see Fianna Fáil take a second seat in Tipp.