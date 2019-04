A candidate for the upcoming local elections claims that residents of Clonmel are living in fear.

Eoin O’Flaherty wants to see Gardai increase their presence to tackle drug dealing on the streets of the South Tipp town.

Mr O’Flaherty is a member of Right2Change – a group of activists around the country seeking election in the upcoming ballot.

The election hopeful wants to put a stop to drug dealing on the streets of the town.