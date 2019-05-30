Recheck result in Ireland South expected this afternoon

A result of the vote recheck in Ireland South for the European elections is expected this afternoon.

A full recount is then due to start next week at the request of Sinn Fein.

Only two MEPs have been elected in the five-seat constituency so far.

Bundle by bundle, the count staff are going through every vote for Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.

There’s only 327 votes separating them at this stage in the race for the last seat.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher have already been elected – with independent Mick Wallace and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune also expected to become MEPs.

The recheck is to make sure every vote is in the right place.

Liadh Ni Riada’s have been looked at – and only one vote was found to be in the wrong bundle.

Once Grace O’Sullivan’s votes are checked, it’ll then be up to either party to decide whether they’ll push ahead with calls for a full recount.

The full recount – if it goes ahead – isn’t expected to start until Tuesday.

And with less staff available, it could take up to 28 days to complete.