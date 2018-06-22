Questions raised over comments by Jackie Cahill on election running mate

Clonmel councillor Siobhan Ambrose looks set to be Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill’s running mate in the next General Election.

However the news has been greeted with some scepticism by Fine Gael’s chosen candidate in the Tipperary constituency.

Sitting TD Jackie Cahill was the only candidate selected at the Fianna Fáil convention last March.

The Thurles based representative topped the poll on 535 votes and was well over the quota.

He was also well clear of his nearest rival Councillor Michael Smith who polled 244, while Councillor Siobhan Ambrose secured 111 votes and 47 for Imelda Goldsboro.

There has been ongoing speculation as to how many more candidates Fianna Fáil would add to the ticket – last time out they ran 3 in total.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Cahill TD said Councillor Ambrose had received a call from party HQ asking if she wished to be added to the ticket.

According to Jackie Cahill she is apparently seeking clarification on some issues before making up her mind.

However Tipperary’s Fine Gael candidate has questioned Jackie Cahill’s right to make such an announcement.

Garret Ahearn was selected at his party’s convention in Thurles with another name expected to be added to the ticket.

He feels Deputy Cahill may be jumping the gun with his comments today.