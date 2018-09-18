Presidential hopefuls to appear before Tipperary Councillors

A number of presidential hopefuls will appear before a special meeting on Tipperary County Council this afternoon.

They are seeking a nomination from the local authority as they bid to get their name on the ballot sheet next month.

The elected members of Tipperary County Council will gather at the Civic Offices in Nenagh this afternoon for a special meeting to discuss their support or otherwise for potential Presidential candidates.

To stand in the Presidential election candidates need to get the backing of 20 Oireachtas members or four county councils

Already confirmed are Senator Joan Freeman and businessmen Sean Gallagher & Gavin Duffy who have already secured the backing of four County Councils.

They will join with President Michael D Higgins and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada on the ballot paper on October 26th next.

Journalist Gemma O’Doherty – who has a house near Ahenny in South Tipp, performing artist Sarah Louise Mulligan, Newry businessman John O’Hare, Roscommon farmer John Groarke, Leitrim based Denis O’Brien and Dragons Den star Peter Casey are all due to set out their stall at this afternoons Council meeting.