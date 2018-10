Calls are being made for Peter Casey to withdraw from the Presidential race over comments he made about travellers.

Speaking to the Indepdent.ie’s podcast ‘The Floating Voter’ he said travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

Pavee Point has described the comments as grossly insulting and offensive and have called on him to withdraw from the race for he Aras.

Peter Casey also called the stand-off between travellers in Thurles and the county council ridiculous…