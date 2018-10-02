Presidential hopeful Joan Freeman on visit to Tipp constituency

Senator Joan Freeman says her personal beliefs won’t influence her work if she’s elected President.

The founder of Pieta House is in the county today to speak about mental health and wellbeing in Tipperary town.

She says, if elected as the next President of Ireland, she would use the position to promote positive mental health, and to speak out on homelessness.

Senator Freeman also voted against repealing the 8th amendment this year – and speaking on Tipp Today this morning she said it was a personal preference, but it wouldn’t affect her going forward in the role should she be elected.