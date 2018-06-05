Premier County to benefit under CIS funding

Just under €1.8 million has been announced for Tipperary as part of the Community Involvement Scheme.

Applications were sought from local authorities for suitable schemes for inclusion and the response from local authorities was vast, with the programme now over subscribed.

The average community contribution proposed is 19%.

The community input can be either by way of a financial contribution or works.

Just over €23 million has been announced nationally, with €10 million being allocated for this year and a further €13 million for 2019.

Tipp FM’s Alison Hyland spoke to Transport Minister Shane Ross and began by asking him how important this scheme is for rural roads.