Potential election looming following CervicalCheck scandal

Tipperary could be on election footing within weeks of the Referendum.

Fianna Fail say they are ready to go if the government falls and there is increasing speculation this could happen.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says that if it emerges that either Taoiseach Leo Varadkar or Health Minister Simon Harris was aware of HSE memos regarding the Cervical Check scandal – the government’s position would be untenable.

As the Cervical Check scandal deepens, pressure is mounting on senior staff from the Department of Health, the HSE and the National Cancer Registry.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris are also coming in for criticism – with threats from Fianna Fail to pull out of their confidence and supply agreement.

Deputy Cahill says Fianna Fáil are not happy with how the Government is handling a number of issues – including rural Ireland, housing and health.

He says that if new information on the Cervical Check scandal came to light – they would pull their support…

Deputy Cahill told Tipp FM he’s confident his party will come back as the largest in the country in the next election

Fianna Fáil remains the second most popular party in the country – according to the most recent Red C poll.

Fine Gael are on 32%, which is down a point from the previous poll – with Fianna Fáil up one at 25%.