The likely end to the seasonal clock changes has been welcomed by many in Tipperary.

The European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker has proposed that the twice yearly change would end in 2019.

One of those who has lobbied for such a mover over the years is Tipperary County Councillor Richie Molloy.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the extra daylight in the evenings will be worth any difficulties in the morning.