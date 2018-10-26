Polling stations open for Presidential election and referendum

Voters are casting their ballot at stations across the country today.

Not only will they be selecting our next president but they will also be deciding whether or not to remove Blasphemy laws from the constitution.

Polling stations across the county opened at seven o clock this morning with the electorate able to cast their vote up until 10pm this evening.

The people will be choosing our next president as well as deciding on a referendum which could see Blasphemy laws removed from the constitution.

After much campaigning, the presidential race will come to its conclusion with incumbent Michael D Higgins currently leading the national polls, though, here in Tipp, the outspoken Peter Casey was leading in some polls published yesterday.

Businessmen Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada, and Independent Senator Joan Freeman make up the rest of the field.

There was some confusion in the Thurles Templemore district earlier in the week, following the council accidentally posting incorrectly labelled ballots to several voters, though the problem has since been resolved and ballots are still valid.

People can vote at their local polling stations in parish halls or national schools across the county.

We’ll have updates for you on the race throughout the day.