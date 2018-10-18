Peter Casey to visit Cabragh Bridge

Traveller families at Cabragh Bridge are set to silently protest the visit of Presidential candidate Peter Casey today.

It comes as the businessman was accused of racism in last night’s Presidential debate after he repeated his controversial claim that Travellers aren’t an ethnic group.

His original comments were made on the Independent.ie’s podcast ‘The Floating Voter’, where he also referenced the situation in Thurles where traveller families reportedly won’t move into purpose built council homes without land for their horses.

Mr Casey is due to travel to Tipperary this afternoon, where he will visit Hayes’ Hotel in Thurles, following which he is set to visit Cabragh Bridge.

The McCarthy family at Cabragh have organised a silent demonstration to coincide with the visit of Peter Casey.

They say they are asking people to stand with them “against division, hatred and mistruth”.