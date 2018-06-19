Offaly/Tipp TD resigns from Sinn Fein

Deputy Carol Nolan has resigned from Sinn Féin.

The TD who represents the Offaly constituency, which includes part of North Tipp, had been suspended from the party for voting against holding the referendum on abortion.

Deputy Nolan said she didn’t feel she had a place in the party following Sinn Féin’s decision at the weekend not to allow TDs a vote of conscience on the abortion legislation.

Her suspension was due to finish at the end of the month, but Carol Nolan has handed in her resignation letter.