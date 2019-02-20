Now not the time to bring down Government – Cahill

The Dáil is gearing up for a motion of no confidence in the Health Minister this evening.

Simon Harris is expected to survive the vote with the help of Fianna Fáil.

‘Bring it on.’ – That’s what Simon Harris tweeted ahead of the vote of no confidence in him this evening – while also listing his achievements.

Fianna Fáil were quick to knock him down though.

TD Lisa Chambers telling him to stop the self congratulation and get on with his job – while also saying if it wasn’t for Brexit he’d be gone.

But Simon Harris will still have his job at the end of the day because Fianna Fáil will abstain from tonight’s vote.

So expect to see lots of bashing of Sinn Féin in the Dáil this evening – as the government survives this latest crisis.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp FM that while his party are far from happy with the Government now is not the time to bring it down.