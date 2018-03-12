No decision on second Fine Gael GE candidate for Tipp

No decision has been made on whether or not Fine Gael will run a second candidate in Tipperary in the next General Election.

The comments from the party’s Parliamentary Party Chairman come in the wake of a closely fought convention which saw Garret Ahearn selected to stand.

The first time candidate just edged out fellow newcomer Mary Newman by 6 votes.

It’s expected that Fine Gael will add another candidate closer to the election – however Deputy Martin Heydon says that’s a decision for another day.