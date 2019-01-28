Ni Riada shocked by Tipp Councillor stepping down from Sinn Fein

Former Presidential Candidate Liadh Ni Riada says she was shocked by Tipperary Cllr David Doran’s decision to resign from Sinn Fein.

Ms Ni Riada who was selected by the party at a convention in Cahir yesterday to run in the forthcoming European Elections denies there’s any disconnect between HQ and grassroots members.

Cllr Doran claimed he was ostracised elements within Sinn Fein and branded the selection process for the upcoming local elections as GUBU.

However Ireland South MEP Liadh Ni Riada denied this

And you can hear that interview with Liadh Ni Riada in full on Tipp Today with Fran Curry from 9