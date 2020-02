Mary Newman Julian will now be contesting the upcoming Seanad Election.

The Cashel-based vet was a first-time candidate in the recent general election for Fine Gael, receiving almost 5,000 first preference votes.

It was confirmed last night that she has a nomination from the Veterinary Council of Ireland to try and win a seat in the upper house.

Nominating papers will be submitted to the Clerk of the Seanad today.