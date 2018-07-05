Newman: FG can regain Tipperary seats

Fine Gael’s latest candidate in Tipperary for the next General Election is confident the party will regain at least one seat in the constituency.

The Executive Council of the party last night added Cashel based Mary Newman to the ticket to run alongside Garret Ahearn from Grange.

Fine Gael is aiming to regain at least one of the two seats lost in Tipp in the 2016 election when both Tom Hayes and Noel Coonan bowed out.

Mary Newman – who lost out to Garret Ahearn in the selection convention by just 6 votes last March – is confident that with hard work this can be achieved.

However she admits that it won’t necessarily be an easy task.

Meanwhile Mattie McGrath has congratulated Mary Newman on her selection to contest the election and wished her well.

However he has also took the opportunity to hit out at her colleague Garret Ahearn who recently commented on the Independent TD and fellow Tipperary Deputies Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill.

Mattie McGrath says the Fine Gael newcomer is merely chasing headlines in any way he can.