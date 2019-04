A Labour local election candidate in Tipperary says the party needs a new vision.

Robert Ferris O’Donnell is hoping to take a seat on the new look Cashel Tipperary LEA.

The Bansha man has called for a rebuilding of the party with younger, progressive voices.

Robert Ferris O’Donnell also believes Labour shouldn’t back up a Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil majority Government.