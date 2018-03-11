New faces battle it out for Tipperary FG nomination

Just 6 votes separated the top two candidates in last night’s Fine Gael selection convention in Tipperary.

Garret Ahearn from Grange came out on top after a full recount of the 643 votes was called shortly after 12.30am.

Following that recount the son of the late South Tipp TD Teresa Ahearn came out on top ahead of Mary Newman.

For both of them it was the first time seeking a nomination as Fine Gael tries to regain the seats they lost in the last General Election in the Premier County.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the convention in the Premier Hall Garret Ahearn said lessons have been learned from 2016.

Fine Gael is expected to add at least one candidate to the ticket closer to the General Election.