New face on Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council co-opted a new representative at yesterday’s meeting.

Kevin O’Meara has been chosen to finish out the term of his late father, Eddie, as a representative for the Carrick on Suir District.

His mother, Josephine O’Meara, had temporarily filled her late husband’s seat until she resigned making way for her son to follow in the footsteps of his father.

The newly co-opted Independent Councillor expressed his happiness at talking up the seat and spoke of his commitment to representing his constituents.

He will face his first election in May next year.