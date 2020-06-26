Murphy says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can work in government

The outgoing Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have already proven they can work together.

The comments from Councillor Michael Murphy come ahead of the counting of the votes of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green party members on the programme for government.

The Clonmel based Fine Gael representative voted in favour of the proposals albeit with some reservations.

However he is confident the parties can work together.

“I’m in local government for the last 11 years – you know we work on a day-to-day basis with Fianna Fáil in the chambers of Tipperary County Council and I have to say we work very well together.”

“There are lots of talented people in Fianna Fáil just as in Fine Gael and no doubt in the Greens as well.”

“Lets not underestimate the challenges that lie ahead and Fine Gael will do it and always done it – and will act in the national interest.”

“I think there’s an experience in Fine Gael that will be badly needed in the years ahead.”