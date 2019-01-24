Morris considering joining Peadar Tóibín’s party

Tipperary County Councillor Seamie Morris has confirmed he’s considering joining former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín’s new political party.

He will, however, run as an independent in the upcoming local elections in May.

The Nenagh councillor left the Sinn Féin party at the end of 2017 amid months of allegations of bullying between himself and his now former party.

Deputy Tóibín also left Sinn Féin after claiming he was ‘censored’ by the party.

He was suspended when he voted against the party when they decided to back legislation allowing for abortion.

Cllr Seamie Morris says that while he is firmly Pro-Choice, he is interested to speak to Deputy Tóibín about a new movement, and will facilitate him in Nenagh…