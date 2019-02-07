Minister to meet with Councillors on changes to Clonmel Borough

The fallout continues from the Ministerial decision to move Cahir from the Clonmel Borough District for the next local elections.

A meeting is to take place later this month with Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan who signed off on the changes.

Council officials and elected representatives in Tipperary all seem to have been caught on the hop by the changes to the Municipal Districts.

While they had been aware that a new Cahir Electoral Area was to be established it was thought the four councillors elected there would form part of the Clonmel Borough District. Instead they will be on a new Tipp – Cashel – Cahir District which will have a total of 11 representatives.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy says the elected members of the Borough District can see no logic in the change.

Councillor Roger Kennedy is part of the existing Tipperary – Cashel Municipal District.

He was equally as surprised as those in the Clonmel Borough at the decision to establish a new 11 member district which will include the 4 Councillors elected in the Cahir area.

The Fianna Fáil representative feels the new district will be unwieldy.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has raised the issue with the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform.

He says Minister John Paul Phelan will attend a meeting of local Councillors in Clonmel Town Hall later this month.

The Independent TD says the Government seems to feel they can do what they want.