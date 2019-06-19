Michael Smith says his future is with Fianna Fáil despite General Election snub

A poll topping Tipperary county councillor says his future is with Fianna Fáil despite the fact he hasn’t been chosen to stand for the party in the General Election.

Michael Smith topped the poll in the Templemore – Roscrea Local Electoral Area with the highest percentage of first preference votes in the county.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin recently said geographic location and gender were factors in the decision not to select Councillor Michael Smith to run in the next General Election.

With 2,570 votes he topped the poll in the Roscrea – Templemore LEA in the recent local elections giving him the biggest percentage of first preference votes in the entire county.

Michael Smith admitted he was surprised at the comments from Micheál Martin in the run-up to the local elections.

In the 2016 General Election Michael Smith received over 6,700 votes.

The Roscrea based public representative was asked by Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier if he would consider jumping ship from Fianna Fáil.