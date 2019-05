Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said the service he and his team provide to the public, ensured all of his candidates in the local elections took seats on the council.

He had all five of his Team Lowry candidates comfortably elected over the weekend.

Three of those were sitting councillors – Eddie Moran, Michael O’Meara, and Micheál Lowry.

Shane Lee and John ‘Rocky’ McGrath were also elected.

Deputy Lowry explains why he thinks his team were so successful.