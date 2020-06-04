Michael Lowry to hold talks with FF, FG & Greens

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens will hold further meetings with Independent TDs today about the possibility of entering government.

Negotiations on a programme for government will continue later with a deal likely to come next week.

Yesterday the three party leaders met Independent TDs, offering them Jackie Healy Rae style deals in exchange for supporting the new government.

Today the parties will meet with the Regional group of Independents – including Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry – to discuss the same thing.