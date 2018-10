Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has hit back at claims from Labour Senator Aodhan O’Riordain that he has a formal agreement with the Government.

Deputy Lowry says that’s not the case, but he does have access to Ministers and their Departments in return for supporting the Government on key votes.

Yesterday, Senator O’Riordain called for the deal with Michael Lowry to be revealed.

Deputy Lowry has taken issue with some of the comments made…