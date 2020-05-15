McGrath says big business is wielding too much power

A Tipperary TD has accused the Government of being in the pockets of big business.

Speaking in the Dáil Mattie McGrath cited the cattle industry as an example.

He told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that a group of independent farmers were being blocked from exporting cattle.

“We’ve too much power for big business and this government, last government and big parties here are mixed up completely with them and will not challenge them in any area, haven’t challenged them in any area.”

“We see the meat industry – we’re now trying to get loads of cattle – independent farmers – exported – live exports.”

“We got one out but it didn’t suit the moguls in the meat industry so now the department are blocking 1,200 cattle leaving this country with red tape again because big business has ye in their pockets and keeping ye in their pockets firmly.”