McGrath to represent No voters in abortion legislation debates

A Tipperary TD says he won’t obstruct the Government’s abortion legislation in the Dáil.

That’s despite Mattie McGrath voting no in the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment.

He says he was surprised by the strength of the Yes vote – Tipperary passed the Ammendment by 59.1 percent – including Deputy’s McGraths’ own area of Newcastle.

Cabinet is discussing the timeline for new abortion laws today, with the Health Minister saying he’ll introduce legislation into the Dáil before the summer recess.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, Mattie McGrath says its now a wait and see situation regarding the legislation coming forward and that they will debate it – but not obstructively…