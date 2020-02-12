McGrath open to talks on forming a government

Leo Varadkar has suggested the next government will be a coalition between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

The Taoiseach says he believes he’ll be the leader of the opposition when the negotiations are done.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has met with the Green Party and People Before Profit to discuss forming a left wing government.

While Labour and the Social Democrats have their first Parliamentary Party meetings since the election today.

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath says he will talk to Sinn Féin and all the main parties about forming a government.