McGrath not confident coalition will provide stable government

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath isn’t confident a coalition government involving Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens will survive.

Members of all three parties are voting this week on whether or not to back the programme for government hammered out in recent weeks.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy McGrath said signs already weren’t good for a stable government.

“A lot of jitters over the weekend and a lot of disquiet as I expected.”

“I heard Eamon Ryan this morning describing the document as a left wing document so that’s hardly encouraging for many of the centre right party members to vote for.”

“What I worry about is Catherine Martin said they want an eight week review – I mean how is that going to last if they’re going to have to review it every eight weeks.”