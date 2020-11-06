McGrath: Micheál Martin is an absentee Taoiseach

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is refusing to let the Leo Varadkar affair lie.

The independent Deputy has been highly critical of the Tánaiste for giving a copy of a contract negotiated between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation to rival GP group.

The Fine Gael leader apologised in the Dáil this week for the incident – however speaking on Tipp Today Mattie McGrath wasn’t accepting this.

“No, because he didn’t really apologise – he said if he made a mistake he was sorry and he should have acted differently.”

“But the whole blame on this has to come down to a feeble, weak, fumbling, unfortunate Taoiseach that we have now that won’t stand up.”

“In the answer to my questions in the Dáil the other night – I asked Minister Varadkar what demands the Micheál Martin had made on him and he said absolutely none.”

Deputy McGrath feels Leo Varadkar will face no further reprimand for his actions.

“Oh he’s going to survive. You could nearly commit murder now and Micheál Martin won’t ask you to resign because he wants to hold on to power.”

“It’s very dangerous, difficult desperate situation for our country and its very bad for the body politic to have such a weak Taoiseach.”