McGrath: I may have nodded off

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has rowed back on his assertions that he did not fall asleep in the Dáil.

The Independent representative had claimed on Tipp FM last week that photos which appeared on social media had been “doctored” to make it look like he had dozed off in the chamber.

On the same day Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was also seen to have fallen asleep during a Dáil vote.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy McGrath admitted he may have nodded off during a lengthy spell in the Dáil.

“I may have nodded off in the Dáil, it could happen – I’m a Type 1 diabetic and high blood sugar can make you very dozy.”

“We had two long debates – one on Minister Eamon Ryan’s €10 million fund to put cycleways and greenways in Dublin and the country people paying for it. We spent 2 hours and 20 minutes on that and I spoke for about 30 minutes on that in the afternoon and we spoke on the Education Bill.”