McGrath hits out at claims of political influence by Ahearn

A war of words has broken out over claims of political intervention in multi million Euro funding for Tipperary.

Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn has defended claiming he had an input into securing significant moneys for the county under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

He recently described the allocation of €2.9 million for works on the Kickham Barracks site and the Clonmel Sports Hub as the “biggest day of his political life” and claims he played a significant part in securing the funding.

Garret Ahearn came under fire from Deputy Mattie McGrath on Tipp Today this morning for those claims.

The Independent TD hit out saying there was no political influence with the allocation of the funding.



Junior Minister John Paul Phelan recently said the decision making process in relation to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was completely independent.

However when pressed by Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier Garret Ahearn was adamant that he had played a significant role and would continue to use his influence.