McGrath criticises lack of urgency in Government talks

An independent Tipperary TD is accusing the larger parties of “self-preservation” as coalition talks struggle to gather momentum.

Addressing the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in the Dail, Mattie McGrath said there didn’t seem to be any “urgency” in forming a Government.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have stepped up talks in recent days, but many political commentators believe that it may be Easter or even May by the time any Government could be formed.

Deputy McGrath believes the delay is “very damaging to the rural economy”.