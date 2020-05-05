McGrath: Coalition could come at a price.

A Tipperary TD has questioned what the cost of getting the Green Party to form a coalition will be.

Party leader Eamon Ryan is today holding talks with Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the Rural Independents Group which he is a member of have made it clear they will not be involved in any coalition which includes the Greens.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the Newcastle based public representative said there is already discord within the Green Party.

“I have memories of being in Government with them in ’07 and you know ‘twas just literally impossible.”

“And with ten new TDs now the party seems to think they’ll be a cohesive bunch – I don’t see them being any way cohesive.”

You know there’s huge division in the Green parliamentary party – they had four meetings I think to try and get Eamon Ryan over the line to get permission to talk. He needs to get a two-thirds majority then from his members which would be difficult.”

“And I’m worried at the extent of the green package that would have to be given to the Green Party to get it over the line for two-thirds majority and the impact on rural Ireland.”