A Tipperary TD says talks to form a government should be put on hold to allow the country to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says unless a national government an be form then Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin should forget about holding talks about a coalition.

He says the current “caretaker” government should be allowed to continue for now.

The Newcastle based TD says we don’t need any distractions from fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.