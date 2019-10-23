McCormack rules herself out as Tipp Sinn Féin candidate

Sinn Féin is on the hunt for a new General Election candidate in Tipperary.

A selection convention will take place later this month with their previously chosen candidate ruling herself out of the contest.

Ciara McCormack had been selected as Sinn Féin’s general election candidate for Tipperary at a convention held in April of 2018.

She came out on top in the controversial female only contest seeing off the challenge of the then Mayor of Clonmel Catherine Carey.

At the time a number of male Sinn Féin Councillors in the county labelled the move as undemocratic and sexist.

However having polled just 267 first preference votes in last May’s local election Ciara McCormack says she is no longer in the running for the election whenever its held.

The party currently has two sitting County Councillors – David Dunne in Carrick on Suir and Tony Black in Tipp Town.

Cashel’s Martin Browne and Clonmel’s Catherine Carey both lost their seats in Mays local elections while Seamus Morris and David Doran both left the party with Morris retaining his seat as an Independent while Doran failed to get re-elected.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Ciara McCormack said Sinn Féin was still very much united in the Premier County.

The Sinn Féin selection convention will take place in Cahir House on October 29th next at 7.30pm.

It remains to be seen who will put their name forward – many expect Councillor David Dunne to throw his hat in the ring while former local representatives Martin Browne and Catherine Carey are likely contenders.