Mayor of Clonmel under fire for school bus claims

The Mayor of Clonmel is under fire for claiming he had solved the problem of school transport for some pupils attending Colaiste Dun Iascaigh.

A number of students from the Newcastle area had missed out on a place on the bus to the Cahir school for this year.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn told Tipp FM News that he had resolved this following contact with Education Minister Joe McHugh’s office with a larger bus to be provided.

However speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier Newcastle based Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath took issue with his claims.