Mayor of Clonmel denies taking undeserved credit for projects

Councillor Garret Ahearn has hit back following accusations that he’s taken credit for projects he had no hand in.

Last week the Mayor of Clonmel claimed credit for solving the school bus shortage for students travelling from Newcastle to Coláiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir.

However, Councillor Máirín McGrath said the changes occurred due to a review within Bus Éireann.

The Fine Gael General Election candidate was also questioned for jumping the gun on the Ardfinnan Playground Development – when others including Councillor Micheál Anglim had been working on it.

But Councillor Ahearn refutes those claims.