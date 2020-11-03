Mattie McGrath calls for the Taoiseach to sanction Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will address the Dáil later about the leaking of a confidential GP contract document.

Minister Varadkar has come under intense criticism for sharing the IMO contract with a friend of his in a rival GP union.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has backed the Tánaiste and says he broke no laws.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath says Leo Varadkar’s actions were a “total betrayal and unbecoming of a Taoiseach”.

“Nothing can excuse this – it was outrageous.”

“And if Micheál Martin doesn’t have him removed from office it just shows how weak and how hollow Micheál Martin is when he already demanded two ministers heads on plates – his own ministers.”