Martin refuses to rule out working with Michael Lowry following election

The Fianna Fáil leader has said he would consider asking Tipperary TD Michael Lowry to support his party, should they need numbers to form a Government after the next General Election.

The Independent Deputy is currently voting with the Fine Gael minority Government – while Fianna Fáil are propping it up under the confidence and supply agreement, which is again being discussed between the parties today.

In Tipperary, North Tipp businesswoman and community activist Sandra Farrell was added to the Fianna Fail ticket to contest a seat in the county for the next general election, alongside sitting TD Jackie Cahill.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Micheál Martin said when it comes to numbers after the next election he’s not ruling anything out…