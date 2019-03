The March 4 Tipp group has named two of three candidates that it will run for the upcoming local elections.

Anne Marie Ryan, a cafe owner, and Lisa McGrath, a youth worker, have been announced by the activist group.

The group is trying to rally the people of Tipp Town to vote for their independent community activists over the mainstream political parties.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Ms Ryan explained that she wanted to make substantive change for the troubled town.