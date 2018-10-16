Lowry to use position to ensure Tipp gets fair share of spoils

A Tipperary TD says he’ll exert his influence on the Government for as long as it remains in place.

Deputy Michael Lowry is one of the Independent TD’s currently propping up the minority Government following the resignation of the Minister for Communications, Denis Naughton last week.

Despite not having any formal agreement, Deputy Lowry is supporting Fine Gael on key votes in return for a direct line to Ministers.

The Thurles TD says he has already made significant progress on a number of projects.

He says he’s just trying to ensure Tipperary gets its fair share of funding…