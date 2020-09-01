Lowry and Cahill under fire from local Councillor

Thurles based TD’s Jackie Cahill and Michael Lowry have been accused of failing to deliver for the town.

The accusation from local Councillor Jim Ryan follows the failure to include the mid-Tipp town in the governments Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation Measures.

Tipperary County Council is to receive a total of €2.6 million under the two schemes.

However speaking on Tipp Today Councillor Ryan said Thurles was noticeable by its absence.

“There’s €14 million being put aside for Climate Action Adaptation Projects in Ireland and Tipperary County Council has received €900,000 for that. €33 million is being spent nationally on Active Travel Projects of which Tipperary County Council is getting €1.7 million. Incredibly Thurles is not receiving 1 cent of it.”

“We have two TDs in the town and I wouldn’t think there’s too many towns in Ireland that would have two TDs and to say that out of all that money the town they’re supposed to be representing hasn’t received a cent.”