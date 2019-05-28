Lonergan won’t be drawn on McGrath split

One of those to lose his seat in last weekends local elections was former Mayor of Clonmel Martin Lonergan.

Having been elected in 2014 as part of the Mattie McGrath camp he split from the Independent TD just weeks before the election leading to much speculation as to the reason.

The Goatenbridge based candidate finished 5th in the Cahir electoral area last weekend with Deputy McGrath’s daughter Máirín elected to the Council.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier he refused to be drawn on the split.