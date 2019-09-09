LAMA call for increase in County Councillors salary

A Tipperary County Councillor has been elected chairman of the Local Authority Members Association.

Ardfinnan based Micheál Anglim has previously served as vice-chair of the organisation which represents local authority members nationally.

The Fianna Fáil representative will be at the helm of the body for five years.

The issue of pay for elected councillors is one that Local Government Minister John Paul Phelan has said he would be looking at.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Micheál Anglim said it’s effectively 24/7 for a salary of €16,000.